Crusaders full-back Craig McClean among six new signings at Ards

Craig McClean won three Irish Premiership titles during six seasons at Crusaders

Title-winning Crusaders defender Craig McClean has joined Ards.

The experienced right-back, who won three Irish Premiership medals at Seaview, is among six new signings announced by the club.

Also joining are striker Mark Kelly, midfielders Kym Nelson and Sean Noble and winger Eamon McAllister, while left-back Michael Kerr has signed on loan from the Crues.

Meanwhile, Michael Ruddy, Nathan Hanley and Luke Kelly have left the club.

Ards boss Colin Nixon will be delighted with the capture of 32-year-old McClean, who made 237 appearances during six seasons at Crusaders after joining them from Dungannon Swifts.

He played a key role in the 2014-15 and 2015-16 Premiership title wins, although did not feature often during the 2017-18 league-winning campaign.

Noble, 22, joins Ards from Ballinamallard United, having previously played for Carrick Rangers, while Nelson comes in from Glentoran.

McAllister arrives from Carrick Rangers for his third spell at the club, with Kelly making the step up from Championship side Ballyclare Comrades.