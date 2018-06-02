BBC Sport - World Cup Catch-Up: Italia '90

World Cup Catch-Up: Italia '90

BBC Sport looks back at the best moments from the 1990 World Cup in Italy.

The 2014 FIFA World Cup in Russia will be live across the BBC from 14 June

WATCH MORE: Why pace will be crucial to England's 2018 World Cup chances

WATCH MORE: BBC Sport's World Cup countdown

Available to UK users only.

