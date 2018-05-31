Lauren Hemp: Manchester City Women sign Bristol City forward

Lauren Hemp spent two years with Bristol City after starting her career at Norwich

Manchester City have signed the 2017-18 PFA Young Women's Player of the Year Lauren Hemp from fellow Women's Super League side Bristol City.

England Under-19 forward Hemp, 17, netted four times in seven youth international games this term.

Hemp was named as England Women's Young Player of 2017 and has been shortlisted for the 2018 award, the winner of which will be named on Friday.

City have not disclosed the length of her contract with the club.

Hemp, who scored seven goals in 17 league outings this season, arrives one day after the departure of Scotland striker Jane Ross.

"It's always been Man City I've wanted to go to and to have this opportunity is a dream come true," she said.

"I just can't wait to get started."

