Michael Dawson: Nottingham Forest re-sign Hull City centre-back

Michael Dawson
Michael Dawson is a product of Nottingham Forest's youth academy

Nottingham Forest have re-signed defender Michael Dawson from fellow Championship club Hull City.

The centre-back, 34, has signed a two-year deal with Forest from 1 July.

The former Tottenham player made 122 league appearances for Hull after arriving in 2014 and will leave on a free transfer when his contract ends.

Dawson, capped four times by England, began his career as a trainee with the City Ground club, playing 91 times before joining Spurs in 2005.

He made 40 Championship appearances for Hull in 2017-18, scoring three times.

