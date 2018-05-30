Craig Sibbald joins Livingston on a two-year deal

Craig Sibbald has joined Livingston on a two-year deal

Scottish Premiership newcomers Livingston have signed midfielder Craig Sibbald on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old scored five goals in 29 appearances last season for Falkirk in the Championship, but was out of contract.

"We are absolutely delighted to have secured the services of Craig," Livingston assistant manager David Martindale told the club website.

"I genuinely think he will be a huge asset to Livingston."

Sibbald has agreed to move to the West Lothian club despite the uncertainty over manager David Hopkin, who has yet to confirm whether he will lead Livi into next season's campaign.

Martindale continued: "We have been tracking him for a number of years and I'm thrilled we have now enticed him to the Tony Macaroni Arena.

"He was always a player we tried to keep quiet when playing against Falkirk as we felt he had that natural ability to change games on his own.

"Technically Craig is a fantastic footballer and we really look forward to helping him develop his career at Livingston. You won't find many 23-years-olds with over 200 Championship and cup matches under their belt.

"We always felt he could play Premiership football, and it just shows the strides Livingston FC has made in that we can offer that to Craig as an incentive for a player of his undoubted quality."