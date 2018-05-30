Jose Baxter: Oldham Athletic re-sign playmaker from Everton

Jose Baxter helped Oldham to an FA Cup win over boyhood team Liverpool and Steven Gerrard in 2013

Oldham Athletic have re-signed midfielder Jose Baxter from Everton on a one-year deal 'in principle'.

Baxter, 26, had been training with Everton's under-23 side last season, after completing a 12-month drugs ban.

The Bootle-born schemer was a favourite in his one season at Boundary Park, scoring 17 goals in 50 games to help the Latics to the FA Cup fifth round.

"He's a talented player who has had some indecisive moments in his career," boss Richie Wellens said.

"But he has trained with Everton for the last 15 months and it is about time now he stepped back into first-team football and proved what a good player he is.

"I'm looking forward to working with him and giving him an opportunity now to get his career back on track and show the talent he has got."

