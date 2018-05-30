Mohamed Salah gives Egypt hope for World Cup with news over injury

From the section

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah will be fit to play some part in Egypt's World Cup campaign, his country says.

Salah injured his shoulder during Liverpool's Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid, prompting concerns he might miss the tournament.

But Egypt's national team doctor has met Salah, and the country's football association said the striker's absence "will not exceed" three weeks.

Egypt's opening World Cup fixture is against Uruguay on 15 June.

