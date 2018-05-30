Mohamed Salah gives Egypt hope for World Cup with news over injury

Media playback is not supported on this device

Mohamed Salah arrives in Spain for treatment on injury

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah will be fit to play some part in Egypt's World Cup campaign, his country says.

Salah injured his shoulder during Liverpool's Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid, prompting concerns he might miss the tournament.

But Egypt's national team doctor has met Salah, and the country's football association said the striker's absence "will not exceed" three weeks.

Egypt's opening World Cup fixture is against Uruguay on 15 June.

More to follow.

Salah damaged his shoulder under challenge from Sergio Ramos
Mohamed Salah damaged his shoulder in a challenge by Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired