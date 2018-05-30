Manchester City Women: Jane Ross and Tessel Middag leave WSL club

Jane Ross was Manchester City Women's top scorer during 2016's summer season

Manchester City duo Jane Ross and Tessel Middag have both left the Women's Super League club as their contracts have expired.

Scotland striker Ross, 28, joined the club in November 2015 after three seasons in Sweden with Vittsjo.

Ross scored 25 times in 61 appearances in all competitions for City.

The Netherlands midfielder Middag, 25, arrived from Ajax in 2016, but her time in England was hampered by a cruciate ligament injury she suffered in 2017.

You can now add WSL 1 notifications for line-ups, goals, kick-off, half-time and results in the BBC Sport app. Visit this page to find out how to sign-up.