Women's football: David Haley to step down as Celtic head coach

David Haley is to step down as head coach of Celtic women to become the head of the club's women's academy.

Haley has been in charge for five years, leading the team to two SWPL Cup finals in the last two seasons.

However, they lost 9-0 to Hibernian in this year's final two weeks ago.

"I have loved my time as Women's first-team manager, but feel that the time is right to concentrate on developing women's and girls' football at the club," Haley told the Celtic website.

Celtic currently sit third in the Scottish Women's Premier League, three points behind Glasgow City and Hibs.

Haley will remain in charge up until 24 June against Hibs, when the season will then pause until August for a summer break.

Meanwhile, league champions Glasgow City will meet Forfar Farmington in the second round of the SSE Scottish Cup in one of two all top-flight clashes.

Fifth-placed Rangers travel to Hamilton Accies, who are two places below them.

Holders Hibernian are away to Thistle Weir, while Celtic will welcome Cove Rangers.

Scottish Women's Football has also announced the cup final venue will be at Partick Thistle's Energy Check Stadium on 4 November.

The SWPL teams enter the Scottish Cup at the second round stage

Scottish Cup second-round draw

Ties to be played on Sunday, 17 June

Dee Ladies v Renfrew

Celtic v Cove Rangers

Motherwell v Cumbernauld Colts

East Fife v Westerlands

Hamilton Academical v Rangers

Forfar Farmington v Glasgow City

Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale v Hawick United

Stirling University v Kilmarnock

Edinburgh Caledonia v Queen's Park

Thistle Weir v Hibernian

Dundee City v Kelty Hearts

Glasgow Girls v Heart of Midlothian

Inverness City v Spartans

Aberdeen v Bishopton

Dunfermline Athletic v St Johnstone

Blackburn United v Dundee United