Wigan Athletic to sign Kal Naismith on three-year deal from July

Kal Naismith scored just twice in 26 League One appearances for Portsmouth last season

Winger Kal Naismith has agreed a three-year deal to join Wigan Athletic when his contract at Portsmouth expires.

Naismith, 26, was one of six players released by Pompey earlier this month after failing to agree a new deal at Fratton Park.

He will be reunited with former Portsmouth manager Paul Cook when he joins the Latics on 1 July.

Naismith made 94 appearances for Pompey in his three seasons at the club, scoring 21 goals in all competitions.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.