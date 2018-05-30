Tom Crawford: Notts County sign Chester midfielder for an undisclosed fee

Tom Crawford was given a glimpse of the first-team environment at Chester in 17 appearances

Notts County have signed central midfielder Tom Crawford from Chester for an undisclosed fee.

The 19-year-old, who made his England C debut against the Republic of Ireland amateur side on Sunday, chose the Magpies ahead of other offers.

Crawford's form last season, which saw him score once in 17 games, was one of few positives for the relegated National League side.

"It's a great birthday present to sign at Meadow Lane," Crawford said.

"I loved every minute of my time at Chester and I was disappointed we went down but, for me personally, to get into the team and play 17 games and score a goal was a big achievement."