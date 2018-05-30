England women: Jill Scott and Millie Bright back for World Cup qualifier

Manchester City's Jill Scott (left) has 129 caps and Chelsea's Millie Bright has 21

Midfielder Jill Scott and defender Millie Bright have been included in the England women's squad for the World Cup qualifier in Russia on 8 June.

The pair missed last month's games against Wales and Bosnia-Herzegovina because of injury.

Alex Greenwood is suspended after being sent off in the win in Bosnia, and left-back Demi Stokes is injured.

Fara Williams and Gabby George are among those to be left out of manager Phil Neville's 20-player squad.

England are top of their group, two points clear of Wales with three games to play.

"This is a great opportunity to take a giant step towards our goal of making it to the finals in France next year," said Neville.

"We know from recent experience that teams are wary of our attacking threat and we expect Russia to be no different."

When England hosted Russia at their first match of the qualifying campaign in September they were 6-0 winners.

Only the group winners qualify automatically for next year's World Cup in France, with play-off matches between the top four runners-up from the seven groups.

England squad

Goalkeepers: Karen Bardsley (Manchester City), Mary Earps (Reading), Carly Telford (Chelsea)

Defenders: Hannah Blundell (Chelsea), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Lyon), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Abbie McManus (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Isobel Christiansen (Manchester City), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Keira Walsh (Manchester City)

Forwards: Toni Duggan (Barcelona), Melissa Lawley (Manchester City), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Manchester City), Jodie Taylor (Seattle Reign), Ellen White (Birmingham City)

