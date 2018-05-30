Kane Lewis: Ex-Liverpool youngster joins The New Saints

Kane Lewis can play as a full-back or centre-back

Welsh Premier League champions The New Saints have signed defender Kane Lewis following his release by Liverpool.

Lewis joined Liverpool from Brentford in the summer of 2014 and signed a professional contract in June 2016.

The 20-year-old is the latest player to join Scott Ruscoe's side following the arrival of Joash Nembhard, Josh Hmami and Danny Redmond.

"It's a very good signing for the football club," Saints manager Ruscoe said.

Lewis added: "I'm looking forward to the Champions League qualifiers and being a part of an ongoing trophy-winning club. I can't wait to get started."