Manager David Hopkins sees future in England should he choose to leave Livingston

Livingston manager David Hopkin led the club to a promotion to the Scottish Premiership

David Hopkin sees his future in England if he decides to leave Livingston, with Bradford City the latest club considering him as their manager.

St Mirren, who were promoted to the Scottish Premiership along with Livi, want to speak to the former Scotland midfielder about their vacancy.

Shrewsbury Town admitted their interest ahead of Paul Hurst's switch to Ipswich Town being confirmed on Wednesday.

The 47-year-old Hopkin's current contract ends on Thursday.

But his future might not be clarified until late next week at the earliest.

Livingston offered Hopkin a new deal following talks held before he left on holiday on Wednesday and announced that they expected a decision on his return.

The former Chelsea and Leeds United midfielder led his side to a second successive promotion after defeating Dundee United then Partick Thistle in the play-offs.

Shrewsbury's League One rivals, Bradford, for whom Hopkin played in 2000, are looking at him as a potential new manager after Simon Grayson's departure earlier this month.

St Mirren are seeking a new team boss after Jack Ross took charge of Sunderland and former Buddies midfielder Jim Goodwin has been quoted as saying he turned down the chance to speak to the Paisley club.

Meanwhile, Livingston are close to signing midfielder Craig Sibbald, who is out of contract with Championship outfit Falkirk.

The 23-year-old progressed through the Bairns' youth ranks and scored five goals in 29 appearances last season.