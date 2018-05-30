Peterborough sign Alex Woodyard on two-year deal from Lincoln City

Alex Woodyard
Alex Woodyard also played under Lincoln manager Danny Cowley at Braintree Town and Concord Rangers

Peterborough United have signed midfielder Alex Woodyard from Lincoln City on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old joins Posh for an undisclosed fee after two seasons at Sincil Bank.

Woodyard featured in the Imps' run to the League Two play-offs this season, as well as promotion from the National League the year before.

"I've played a lot of games, so I've learned a lot and I'm game ready," he told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"I'm a ball-winner, I love to win games - I'm a fighter, I give a lot of energy and I keep the ball for the team."

