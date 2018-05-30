Scott Cuthbert: Stevenage sign Luton captain on two-year deal
-
- From the section Stevenage
Stevenage have signed Luton Town defender Scott Cuthbert on a two-year deal.
The 30-year-old was released by the Hatters at the end of the 2017-18 season despite captaining them to promotion from League Two.
The Scot has also had spells with Swindon and Leyton Orient.
He told the club website: "I met the manager a few weeks ago and I was really impressed by the plans he has for the future."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.