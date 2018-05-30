Alex Whitmore: Grimsby Town sign Chesterfield defender for undisclosed fee

From the section

Alex Whitmore was relegated from League Two with Chesterfield in 2017-18

Grimsby Town have signed Chesterfield defender Alex Whitmore for an undisclosed fee on a one-year deal.

The 22-year-old previously worked with Mariners boss Michael Jolley when he was in charge of Burnley's Under-23s.

Whitmore joined the Spireites on a two-and-a-half-year deal in January and scored once in 16 games.

"Knowing Alex as I do, I certainly believe that he can be an important player for us moving forward," Jolley told the club website.

