Hearts sign Zdenek Zlamal after Czech goalkeeper exits Fastav Zlin

Zdenek Zlamal played for Czech Republic Under-21s

Joining Hearts on a three-year contract has realised Zdenek Zlamal's dream of playing in British football after his departure from Fastav Zlin.

Hearts become the 32-year-old Czech's 15th club as they prepare for the expected departure of last season's number one, Jon McLaughlin.

"It has long been my dream to play in British football and I am very excited to be joining Hearts," Zlamal said.

"I can't explain how happy it makes me to have signed for this great club."

Zlamal, who has one cap for his country, made 13 appearances for Zlin as they finished 10th in his nation's top flight after switching from Turkish Superleague club Alanyaspor last summer.

He played for the Cobblers in the Europa League group stage last season and European football also gave him his first taste of the Hearts fans when he travelled with Sparta Prague to play at Murrayfield in 2006.

"I was very young back then, so I didn't play, but it was my first Uefa Cup experience and I remember it very well," he told Hearts' website.

Jon McLaughlin is expected to leave Hearts and Jack Hamilton has joined Dundee

"I remember the Hearts fans and I kept thinking how great they were."

McLaughlin, presently with the Scotland squad in Peru, is expected to exit Tynecastle this summer with Hearts unable to match offers from clubs in England.

Meanwhile, number two Jack Hamilton has been sold to Premiership rivals Dundee.

Manager Craig Levein has moved to replace them with a goalkeeper who is well used to playing outside his own country.

Having failed to make the breakthrough with Sparta, he has had spells with Udinese and Bari in Italy and Cadiz in Spain as well as Slovan Liberec, Slavia Prague, Sigma Olomouc and Bohemians in his homeland.

"I want to use my experience to help the team here and I feel I have a lot to give," he added.

"I also know that there have been a few Czech players at Hearts in the past. For example, I know that Rudi Skacel is a Hearts legend.

"I also remember Roman Bednar and Michal Pospisil playing here, so hopefully I can also be a success."