George Taft: Cambridge United sign former loanee defender on two-year contract

George Taft had three separate loan spells at Cambridge, spending much of last season at the Abbey Stadium

Cambridge United have re-signed centre-back George Taft on a two-year deal following his release by League Two rivals Mansfield Town.

The 24-year-old completes the move to the Abbey Stadium after three previous loan spells, including one goal in 29 appearances last term.

Taft joins fellow centre-half Louis Jean in joining Joe Dunne's squad.

"It's crazy - I've never heard of someone going to a club four times, but I'm pleased it's me," Taft said.

He told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire: "I'd already set my heart on coming back to the Abbey, so that was my main intention, and thankfully it's panned out."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.