Gillingham sign Regan Charles-Cook and Dean Parrett

Regan Charles-Cook (left) came through Charlton's youth academy and went on to make nine first-team appearances

League One side Gillingham have signed midfielders Regan Charles-Cook and Dean Parrett on two-year contracts.

The pair join the Gills after turning down new deals at Charlton and AFC Wimbledon respectively.

Charles-Cook, 21, scored one goal in three appearances for the Addicks this season before spending the rest of the campaign on loan at Woking.

"I think his natural ability will be a real asset for us," Gills boss Steve Lovell told the club website.

Meanwhile, former Tottenham trainee Parrett, 26, scored nine times in 67 outings during two years with the Dons.

