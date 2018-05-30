David Wagner: Huddersfield Town boss signs three-year deal

David Wagner guided Huddersfield Town to Premier League survival in 2017-18

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner says he is "excited about the future" after signing a new three-year deal.

The Terriers finished 16th in the Premier League after winning promotion under Wagner in 2016-17.

The German, alongside coaches Christoph Buehler and Andy Hughes, has now signed a contract to keep him at the club until the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

"The decision to extend my stay at this club was not a difficult one," 46-year-old Wagner said.

"The relationship Christoph, Andy and I have with [chairman] Dean Hoyle, the rest of the board, the staff and the supporters is special. We've achieved some incredible things together in two and a half years and now I'm excited about the future.

"We still have a lot of work to do as we adapt to life in the Premier League, but this club and its people have the ambition, desire and attitude to take this challenge on."

Wagner took over at the John Smith's Stadium in November 2015 and, after keeping them in the Championship that season, guided them into the Premier League for the first time 12 months later.

Following their promotion, Town chairman Hoyle said the former Borussia Dortmund II coach had "defied the odds" and that the club would not be in the top flight without him.

The club appointed another German, Olaf Rebbe, as sporting director earlier this month to work alongside Wagner next season.