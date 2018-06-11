BBC Sport - World Cup first memories from Rio Ferdinand, Frank Lampard & BBC pundits

Robson to Ronaldo - BBC pundits' first World Cup memories

BBC pundits and presenters, including Rio Ferdinand, Frank Lampard and Alex Scott, discuss their first memories of the World Cup.

How to follow the 2018 Fifa World Cup on the BBC

Available to UK users only.

World Cup build-up

Video

Robson to Ronaldo - BBC pundits' first World Cup memories

Video

BBC pundits on England's chances in Russia

Video

Ronaldo v Messi: Who will have a better World Cup?

Video

Throwback to when England won the World Cup

Video

Why pace will be crucial to England's World Cup chances

Video

The making of Uruguay's Suarez

  • From the section La Liga
Video

The making of France's Pogba

  • From the section Man Utd
Video

The making of Belgium's De Bruyne

Video

The making of England's Kane

Video

World Cup Catch-Up: France '98

Video

World Cup Catch-Up: Italia '90

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired