Tranmere Rovers: Jay Harris signs new one-year contract with club

Jay Harris in action for Tranmere against Liverpool
Jay Harris (right) in action against Liverpool's Sadio Mane

Tranmere Rovers midfielder Jay Harris has signed a new contract, keeping him at the newly-promoted National League club until the end of next season.

The 31-year-old has made more than 100 appearances for Rovers since joining from Wrexham in the summer of 2015.

He has League Two experience with his previous clubs Accrington and Chester.

"I'm delighted to keep Jay at the club, he played a key part in our promotion back to the Football League," manager Micky Mellon said.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired