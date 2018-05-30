Ashley Hemmings: Salford City sign former Mansfield forward

From the section

Ashley Hemmings joined Boston from Mansfield on a free transfer last summer

Forward Ashley Hemmings has agreed a move to newly-promoted National League club Salford City.

The 27-year-old scored 16 goals in 46 appearances for Boston United in National League North last season.

Former Wolves trainee Hemmings has previous English Football League experience with Mansfield, Dagenham, Walsall, Torquay and Plymouth.

Hemmings is new Salford City manager Graham Alexander's fifth signing since joining the club earlier this month.

Details of his contract have not been disclosed.