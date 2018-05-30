World Cup 2018: Tournament hosts Russia lose warm-up match in Austria

Russia's trip to Austria was their penultimate warm-up game ahead of the World Cup this summer

World Cup hosts Russia lost 1-0 away to Austria in their first warm-up game on Wednesday.

Austria - who failed to qualify for the 2018 finals - secured victory through Alessandro Schopf's decisive strike on 28 minutes.

The Schalke midfielder arrived late in the area to rifle Marko Arnautovic's cut-back into the top corner.

West Ham's Arnautovic could have added a second after the interval but smashed his volley over the crossbar.

The visitors will be concerned by their lack of cutting edge in attack as they prepare to stage the 21st World Cup, which starts next month.

Russia, who will complete their warm-up schedule at home to Turkey next Tuesday, host Saudi Arabia on the opening day of the tournament on 14 June.