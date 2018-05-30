International Friendlies
Japan0Ghana2

World Cup 2018: Japan lose to Ghana in opening warm-up match

Japan begin their World Cup campaign against Colombia in Mordovia on 19 June
New Japan manager Akira Nishino employed a new formation as his side began their World Cup preparations with a 2-0 defeat to Ghana in Yokohama.

Nishino played with five at the back with Borussia Dortmund's Shinji Kagawa starting on the bench.

Ghana - who failed to qualify for the 2018 finals - took the lead in the ninth minute through a free-kick from Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey.

Emmanuel Boateng sealed the victory from the penalty spot on 51 minutes.

A poor display on a rain-drenched night means Nishino, 63, has some difficult decisions to make before he announces his final 23-man squad in the next 24 hours.

Japan continue their tournament preparation with friendlies against Switzerland and Paraguay ahead of their opening Group H match with Colombia on 19 June. Senegal and Poland are the other two teams in Group H.

Line-ups

Japan

  • 1Kawashima
  • 22Yoshida
  • 17HasebeSubstituted forIdeguchiat 76'minutes
  • 20Makino
  • 8HaraguchiSubstituted forSakaiat 45'minutes
  • 18OshimaBooked at 82mins
  • 16YamaguchiSubstituted forShibasakiat 60'minutes
  • 5Nagatomo
  • 4HondaSubstituted forOkazakiat 59'minutes
  • 11UsamiSubstituted forKagawaat 45'minutes
  • 15Osako

Substitutes

  • 2Endo
  • 3Shoji
  • 7Shibasaki
  • 9Okazaki
  • 10Kagawa
  • 12Higashiguchi
  • 13Muto
  • 14Inui
  • 19Sakai
  • 21Sakai
  • 23Nakamura
  • 24Ueda
  • 25Asano
  • 26Misao
  • 27Ideguchi

Ghana

  • 1Ofori Antwi
  • 18Yiadom
  • 15SumailaSubstituted forGyasiat 77'minutes
  • 19Opoku
  • 17Agbenyenu
  • 2Attamah
  • 13SackeySubstituted forNuhuat 71'minutes
  • 21BoatengSubstituted forWriedtat 82'minutes
  • 5Partey
  • 22AcheampongSubstituted forDwamenaat 64'minutes
  • 14Ampomah

Substitutes

  • 4Nuhu
  • 9Wriedt
  • 11Dwamena
  • 12Ati
  • 20Adomah
  • 23Gyasi
Referee:
Chris Beath
Attendance:
64,520

Live Text

Match ends, Japan 0, Ghana 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Japan 0, Ghana 2.

Substitution

Substitution, Ghana. Kwasi Okyere Wriedt replaces Emmanuel Boateng.

Booking

Ryota Oshima (Japan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Ghana. Edwin Gyasi replaces Rashid Sumaila.

Substitution

Substitution, Japan. Yosuke Ideguchi replaces Makoto Hasebe.

Substitution

Substitution, Ghana. Kasim Nuhu replaces Isaac Sackey.

Substitution

Substitution, Ghana. Raphael Dwamena replaces Frank Acheampong.

Substitution

Substitution, Japan. Gaku Shibasaki replaces Hotaru Yamaguchi.

Substitution

Substitution, Japan. Shinji Okazaki replaces Keisuke Honda.

Goal!

Goal! Japan 0, Ghana 2. Emmanuel Boateng (Ghana) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Japan. Gotoku Sakai replaces Genki Haraguchi.

Substitution

Substitution, Japan. Shinji Kagawa replaces Takashi Usami.

Second Half

Second Half begins Japan 0, Ghana 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Japan 0, Ghana 1.

Goal!

Goal! Japan 0, Ghana 1. Thomas Partey (Ghana) right footed shot from more than 35 yards to the centre of the goal.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

