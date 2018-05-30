Match ends, Japan 0, Ghana 2.
World Cup 2018: Japan lose to Ghana in opening warm-up match
New Japan manager Akira Nishino employed a new formation as his side began their World Cup preparations with a 2-0 defeat to Ghana in Yokohama.
Nishino played with five at the back with Borussia Dortmund's Shinji Kagawa starting on the bench.
Ghana - who failed to qualify for the 2018 finals - took the lead in the ninth minute through a free-kick from Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey.
Emmanuel Boateng sealed the victory from the penalty spot on 51 minutes.
A poor display on a rain-drenched night means Nishino, 63, has some difficult decisions to make before he announces his final 23-man squad in the next 24 hours.
Japan continue their tournament preparation with friendlies against Switzerland and Paraguay ahead of their opening Group H match with Colombia on 19 June. Senegal and Poland are the other two teams in Group H.
Line-ups
Japan
- 1Kawashima
- 22Yoshida
- 17HasebeSubstituted forIdeguchiat 76'minutes
- 20Makino
- 8HaraguchiSubstituted forSakaiat 45'minutes
- 18OshimaBooked at 82mins
- 16YamaguchiSubstituted forShibasakiat 60'minutes
- 5Nagatomo
- 4HondaSubstituted forOkazakiat 59'minutes
- 11UsamiSubstituted forKagawaat 45'minutes
- 15Osako
Substitutes
- 2Endo
- 3Shoji
- 7Shibasaki
- 9Okazaki
- 10Kagawa
- 12Higashiguchi
- 13Muto
- 14Inui
- 19Sakai
- 21Sakai
- 23Nakamura
- 24Ueda
- 25Asano
- 26Misao
- 27Ideguchi
Ghana
- 1Ofori Antwi
- 18Yiadom
- 15SumailaSubstituted forGyasiat 77'minutes
- 19Opoku
- 17Agbenyenu
- 2Attamah
- 13SackeySubstituted forNuhuat 71'minutes
- 21BoatengSubstituted forWriedtat 82'minutes
- 5Partey
- 22AcheampongSubstituted forDwamenaat 64'minutes
- 14Ampomah
Substitutes
- 4Nuhu
- 9Wriedt
- 11Dwamena
- 12Ati
- 20Adomah
- 23Gyasi
- Referee:
- Chris Beath
- Attendance:
- 64,520
