World Cup 2018: Japan lose to Ghana in opening warm-up match

Japan begin their World Cup campaign against Colombia in Mordovia on 19 June

New Japan manager Akira Nishino employed a new formation as his side began their World Cup preparations with a 2-0 defeat to Ghana in Yokohama.

Nishino played with five at the back with Borussia Dortmund's Shinji Kagawa starting on the bench.

Ghana - who failed to qualify for the 2018 finals - took the lead in the ninth minute through a free-kick from Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey.

Emmanuel Boateng sealed the victory from the penalty spot on 51 minutes.

A poor display on a rain-drenched night means Nishino, 63, has some difficult decisions to make before he announces his final 23-man squad in the next 24 hours.

Japan continue their tournament preparation with friendlies against Switzerland and Paraguay ahead of their opening Group H match with Colombia on 19 June. Senegal and Poland are the other two teams in Group H.