Morocco's Amine Harit wins German Bundesliga rookie award

Schalke's Amine Harit is part of Morocco's squad for the World Cup in Russia

Schalke's Morocco international midfielder Amine Harit has been named the German Bundesliga's Rookie of the 2017/18 season.

Harit, 20, joined Schalke from French club Nantes last summer and his performances helped his side earn a Uefa Champions League ticket.

The World Cup-bound youngster scored three goals and registered seven assists in 31 Bundesliga appearances as the club finished second in the table.

The "Rookie Award" is presented by the German league organisers and the nominees are footballers who at the start of the season were no older than 23 and had not yet played a Bundesliga match.

Harit beat the other eight winners of the Bundesliga Rookie of the Month award - Jann-Fiete Arp, Tatsuya Ito (both Hamburg), Sébastian Haller (Eintracht Frankfurt), Valentino Lazaro (Hertha Berlin), Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart), Jadon Sancho and Dan-Axel Zagadou (both Borussia Dortmund).

France-born Harit won the European Under-19 Championship with France in 2016 but has since switched allegiance to Morocco, the country of his parents.

He made his debut for the Atlas Lions against Gabon in a 2018 World Cup qualifier in October 2017 and has since won two more caps and is in Morocco's final squad for the World Cup in Russia.