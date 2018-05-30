Linfield sign forward Jonathan Smith from Glentoran

Jonathan Smith played for the Linfield Academy as a teenager

Linfield have announced the signing of forward Jonathan Smith on a two-year contract from Belfast rivals Glentoran.

Smith, 20, spent the second half of the season on loan at Carrick Rangers after agreeing a pre-contract with the Windsor Park side in January.

"Jonathan is full of enthusiasm and will add to our striking options," said Linfield manager David Healy.

The Blues have also secured the services of Joel Cooper from Glenavon and Lorcan Forde from Warrenpoint Town.

Smith said he was "over the moon" about signing for Linfield.

"It's a move I've always wanted to a club I've supported since boyhood. I played in the Linfield Academy from the age of 12 to 15.

"I will have no problem settling in here as I know the club well and quite a number of players like Stephen Fallon, Joe Crowe and Kirk Millar and others will be familiar to me.

"Competition for places will be tough but I'm looking forward to the challenge. I just want to work hard and show the manager what I'm capable of.

"I want to help this club win trophies. Players come here to win trophies and I know that the manager and all the staff are focused on bringing success to the club in the season ahead."

Earlier this week it was revealed that goalkeeper Roy Carroll had agreed a new one-year contract with the 2016-17 Premiership champions.