Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, PSG, Chelsea, Hibs, Brighton, Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Norwich, Blackburn

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers are the latest club to be linked with Jordan Rhodes, the 28-year-old Scotland striker who has fallen out of favour with Sheffield Wednesday after his £8m move from Middlesbrough. (The Star)

Rangers could face competition for the signature of Brighton & Hove Albion centre-half Connor Goldson, with a host of clubs having asked to be kept updated on the 25-year-old's situation after the Ibrox club had two bids rejected. (Daily Express, print edition)

Boyhood Liverpool fan Connor Goldson is desperate to link up with hero Steven Gerrard at Rangers, according to former Hibernian striker James Collins, who was a team-mate of the Brighton & Hove Albion defender at Shrewsbury Town. (Daily Record)

Brighton-born Scotland cap Russell Martin, who was on loan to Rangers from Norwich City, says Connor Goldson would be joining a "huge" club if his fellow defender moves to Ibrox from Brighton & Hove Albion. (The Argus)

Norwich City defender Russell Martin says his loan spell with Rangers was a case of "wrong place, wrong time", but the 32-year-old, who is unlikely to return to Ibrox, insists he does not regret his time in the Scottish Premiership. (The Scotsman)

Celtic's attempt to secure Odsonne Edouard in a £10m permanent deal from Paris St-Germain after the 20-year-old striker's season on loan to the Scottish champions is under threat because he has also received an approach from a mystery foreign club. (Scottish Sun)

Jordan Rhodes is being linked with Rangers after falling out of favour with Sheffield Wednesday

Celtic have no fears over Odsonne Edouard's impending court date impacting on their £5m signing of the Paris St-Germain striker.

The 20-year-old and Toulouse midfielder Mathieu Cafaro were identified by police as being involved in an episode when a passer-by was shot at and injured by an air gun and, although Edouard was handed a four-month prison sentence last summer, the Toulouse Court of Appeal is now considering the case and will make a final judgment on 28 June. (Daily Record)

Rangers midfielder Carlos Pena has checked himself into a rehab centre owned by legendary boxer Julio Cesar Chavez in Mexico after he was caught urinating in a fountain and was found buying alcohol while in training gear while on loan to Cruz Azul. (ESPN Mexico)

Frank Lampard is poised to be named Derby County boss and says former England team-mate Steven Gerrard's decision to take the job with Rangers had whetted his appetite to move into management. (Daily Mirror, print edition)

New Sunderland manager Jack Ross has cooled his interest in signing Florian Kamberi after being quoted a fee in excess of £1.75m by Grasshoppers for the 23-year-old striker who is available for a lesser fee to Hibernian because of the agreement that took him to Easter Road last season on loan. (The Scotsman)

Neil Lennon will enjoy the biggest budget of any Hibernian manager, chief executive Leeann Dempster has revealed. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Could there be a hitch in Odsonne Edouard's permanent transfer to Celtic from PSG?

Former St Mirren midfielder Jim Goodwin has turned down the chance to speak to the Paisley club about their manager's vacancy and says he did so out of loyalty rather than a lack of ambition after leading Alloa Athletic to promotion from League One. (Daily Record)

Gavin Reilly, who was St Mirren's top scorer as they won the Championship title, is keeping his options open despite being offered a new contract by the promoted club. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Scotland and Blackburn Rovers defender Charlie Mulgrew, who says adopting a vegan diet has improved his health, has revealed how going on a high-fat diet during Ronny Deila's time as Celtic manager doubled his cholesterol levels and left him concerned for his health due to a family history of heart attacks. (The Herald)

Scotland Under-21 midfielder Billy Gilmour swapped a chance of playing for Rangers for a development pathway with Chelsea and insists he made the right choice because Celtic's Scott Brown would have bullied him off the ball if he had stayed. (The Scotsman)

Former Partick Thistle striker Gerry Britton, who is the relegated club's academy director, is poised to step into the chief executive's role vacated by Ian Maxwell when he took over at the Scottish FA. (Daily Record, print edition)