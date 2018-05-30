International Friendlies
Argentina4Haiti0

Argentina 4-0 Haiti

Lionel Messi runs with the ball
Another Messi hat-trick against Ecuador in October ensured Argentina survived a scare to reach the World Cup finals in Russia

Lionel Messi said Argentina will "go to Russia with hope" after he scored a hat-trick in their 4-0 World Cup warm-up win over Haiti.

The Barcelona star, 30, also set-up Manchester City's Sergio Aguero for the fourth goal against a team ranked 108th in the world.

Aguero began the game on the bench, with Gonzalo Higuain and Angel Di Maria starting alongside Messi in attack.

"We're not going as favourites but will give it our all," said Messi.

Messi's first-half opener came from the penalty spot after 17 minutes, then he scored twice after the break before creating the goal for Aguero, who has recovered from a knee injury, at Boca Junior's stadium in Buenos Aires.

"More than the result we were able to say goodbye to our fans," Messi added. "We had a complicated time in the qualifiers, but we are training well."

Argentina now fly to Barcelona to prepare for World Cup group matches against Iceland on 16 June, Croatia on 21 June and Nigeria on 26 June.

Line-ups

Argentina

  • 23Caballero
  • 18Salvio
  • 17Otamendi
  • 6FazioSubstituted forRojoat 45'minutes
  • 3TagliaficoSubstituted forAcuñaat 71'minutes
  • 15LanziniSubstituted forMezaat 59'minutes
  • 14Mascherano
  • 20Lo CelsoSubstituted forBanegaat 75'minutes
  • 11Di MaríaSubstituted forPavónat 59'minutes
  • 10Messi
  • 9HiguaínSubstituted forAgüeroat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Guzmán
  • 2Mercado
  • 4Ansaldi
  • 5Biglia
  • 7Banega
  • 8Acuña
  • 12Armani
  • 13Meza
  • 16Rojo
  • 19Agüero
  • 21Dybala
  • 22Pavón

Haiti

  • 1Placide
  • 5ArcusSubstituted forVernetat 89'minutes
  • 4AdeBooked at 16mins
  • 3Jerome
  • 22Christian
  • 8HerivauxSubstituted forLabissiereat 67'minutes
  • 15AlceusSubstituted forChevreuilat 67'minutes
  • 7VorbeSubstituted forSabatat 45'minutes
  • 13CantaveBooked at 50minsSubstituted forSprangersat 78'minutes
  • 20Nazon
  • 17SanonSubstituted forEtienneat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Vernet
  • 9Sprangers
  • 11Etienne
  • 12Duverger
  • 16Labissiere
  • 18Sabat
  • 21Chevreuil
Referee:
Arnaldo Samaniego

Match Stats

Home TeamArgentinaAway TeamHaiti
Possession
Home76%
Away24%
Shots
Home21
Away1
Shots on Target
Home11
Away0
Corners
Home7
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Argentina 4, Haiti 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Argentina 4, Haiti 0.

Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Argentina) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.

Lionel Messi (Argentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Waldo Vernet (Haiti).

Substitution

Substitution, Haiti. Waldo Vernet replaces Carlens Arcus.

Corner, Haiti. Conceded by Javier Mascherano.

Attempt blocked. Derrick Etienne (Haiti) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Duckens Nazon.

Marcos Acuña (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bryan Labissiere (Haiti).

Éver Banega (Argentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Steeven Sabat (Haiti).

Offside, Argentina. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Cristian Pavón is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Cristian Pavón (Argentina) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

Corner, Argentina. Conceded by Ricardo Ade.

Attempt missed. Eduardo Salvio (Argentina) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Maximiliano Meza.

Substitution

Substitution, Haiti. Richelor Sprangers replaces Mikael Cantave.

Substitution

Substitution, Argentina. Éver Banega replaces Giovani Lo Celso.

Attempt saved. Sergio Agüero (Argentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

Foul by Marcos Acuña (Argentina).

Mikael Cantave (Haiti) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Argentina. Marcos Acuña replaces Nicolás Tagliafico.

Corner, Argentina. Conceded by Carlens Arcus.

Goal!

Goal! Argentina 4, Haiti 0. Sergio Agüero (Argentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a through ball.

Javier Mascherano (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Carlens Arcus (Haiti).

Substitution

Substitution, Haiti. Bryan Chevreuil replaces Bryan Alceus.

Substitution

Substitution, Haiti. Bryan Labissiere replaces Zachary Herivaux.

Goal!

Goal! Argentina 3, Haiti 0. Lionel Messi (Argentina) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Cristian Pavón.

Foul by Eduardo Salvio (Argentina).

Alex Júnior Christian (Haiti) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Mikael Cantave (Haiti) because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Argentina. Sergio Agüero replaces Gonzalo Higuaín.

Substitution

Substitution, Argentina. Maximiliano Meza replaces Manuel Lanzini.

Substitution

Substitution, Argentina. Cristian Pavón replaces Ángel Di María.

Goal!

Goal! Argentina 2, Haiti 0. Lionel Messi (Argentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Giovani Lo Celso (Argentina) header from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gonzalo Higuaín.

Lionel Messi (Argentina) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Bryan Alceus (Haiti).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 29th May 2018

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugby

Aspire Active Camps
Rugby

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired