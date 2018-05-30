BBC Sport - International friendly: Panama 0-0 Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland draw 0-0 in Panama friendly
Northern Ireland draw 0-0 against England's World Cup opponents Panama in hot and sticky conditions.
Goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell, midfielder Jordan Thompson and striker Shayne Lavery came on as substitutes to win their first caps for Michael O'Neill's men.
Panama have a final friendly against Norway in Oslo before heading to Russia for their first appearance at a World Cup.
