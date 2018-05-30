BBC Sport - Highlights: Peru 2-0 Scotland

Highlights: Peru 2-0 Scotland

Scotland's lose the first of two summer friendlies as goals from Christian Cueva and Jefferson Farfan give World Cup-bound Peru a low-key victory in Lima.

Commentary from Liam McLeod and Willie Miller.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Peru 2-0 Scotland

Video

World Cup countdown: Senegal stun champions France - 2002

Video

NI coped well with conditions - manager O'Neill

Video

Manny Pacquiao's top five tips for success

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Warriors beat Rockets to win Western conference title

Video

World Cup countdown: Narey's amazing goal v Brazil - 1982

Video

Highlights: Mexico 0-0 Wales

Video

Player's epic journey pays off at French Open

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Watch: James inspires Cavs to Eastern Conference title

Audio

5 live Sport

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugby

Aspire Active Camps
Rugby

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired