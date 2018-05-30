BBC Sport - Highlights: Peru 2-0 Scotland
Highlights: Peru 2-0 Scotland
- From the section Scottish
Scotland's lose the first of two summer friendlies as goals from Christian Cueva and Jefferson Farfan give World Cup-bound Peru a low-key victory in Lima.
Commentary from Liam McLeod and Willie Miller.
Available to UK users only.
