Matt Preston: Mansfield Town sign Swindon Town defender

Matt Preston in action for Swindon
David Flitcroft signed Matt Preston for Swindon from Walsall in September 2017

Mansfield have signed defender Matt Preston after he turned down a deal to stay with League Two rivals Swindon.

The 23-year-old centre-back played under David Flitcroft at the Robins and is his first signing as Stags manager.

Preston played 26 times last season but did not feature after Phil Brown joined as boss in March because of injury.

"We feel this a massive coup for the club and believe Matt can develop into a defender with the potential to play in the Championship," Flitcroft said.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugby

Aspire Active Camps
Rugby

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired