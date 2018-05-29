Matt Preston: Mansfield Town sign Swindon Town defender

David Flitcroft signed Matt Preston for Swindon from Walsall in September 2017

Mansfield have signed defender Matt Preston after he turned down a deal to stay with League Two rivals Swindon.

The 23-year-old centre-back played under David Flitcroft at the Robins and is his first signing as Stags manager.

Preston played 26 times last season but did not feature after Phil Brown joined as boss in March because of injury.

"We feel this a massive coup for the club and believe Matt can develop into a defender with the potential to play in the Championship," Flitcroft said.

