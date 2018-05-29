Toulon Tournament: England and Mexico play out draw in France

Everton's Jonjoe Kenny played his second game of the tournament

England Under-21s were held to a goalless draw by Mexico in their second fixture at the Toulon Tournament.

Aidy Boothroyd's side beat China in their opening game on Saturday but rarely found any rhythm against Mexico.

Goalkeeper Freddy Woodman saved a first-half header by Roberto Alvarado in the game's best opening.

The point leaves England behind Mexico in Group A going into their final match against Qatar in Fos-sur-Mer on Friday.

Mexico top the group on goal difference, with one side guaranteed a place in the knockout stage.

The second-placed team with the best points tally from the three groups will also reach the semi-finals.

England won the event in 2016 and 2017 and started their 2018 campaign well with a 2-1 win over China.

But match-winner Tammy Abraham was left out as one of five changes to face Mexico and Boothroyd's side created little.

Forward Eddie Nketiah forced an early save with a shot from outside the box but the scrappy encounter lacked quality in the attacking third.