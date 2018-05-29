Will Evans: Chesterfield sign Aldershot defender on two-year deal

Will Evans (left) celebrates a goal for Aldershot

Relegated League Two side Chesterfield have signed defender Will Evans from Aldershot on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old former Eastleigh centre-back scored two goals in 34 National League games last season as Aldershot reached the play-offs.

Evans, who was out of contract this summer, is the Spireites' fifth signing since the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

"He's good in the air, quick and good on the ball," Chesterfield manager Martin Allen told the club website.

