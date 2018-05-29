Jamal Campbell-Ryce: Stevenage sign winger after Carlisle exit

Jamal Campbell-Ryce (left) only started four games for Carlisle during his three-and-a-half months with the club

Stevenage have signed Jamal Campbell-Ryce following the winger's exit from fellow League Two side Carlisle United.

The 35-year-old joined the Cumbrians on a short-term deal in January but only started four games, with a further five appearances as a substitute.

Stevenage will be the 14th club he has represented during his career.

Campbell-Ryce told the club website: "It is a fantastic opportunity. I am as hungry as ever, feel as fit as ever and can't wait to show what I can do."

