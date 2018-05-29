Jamal Campbell-Ryce: Stevenage sign winger after Carlisle exit
-
- From the section Stevenage
Stevenage have signed Jamal Campbell-Ryce following the winger's exit from fellow League Two side Carlisle United.
The 35-year-old joined the Cumbrians on a short-term deal in January but only started four games, with a further five appearances as a substitute.
Stevenage will be the 14th club he has represented during his career.
Campbell-Ryce told the club website: "It is a fantastic opportunity. I am as hungry as ever, feel as fit as ever and can't wait to show what I can do."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.