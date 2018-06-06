World Cup Rewind: Follow England v Tunisia and Brazil v Germany on BBC

Media playback is not supported on this device Shearer remembers beating Tunisia in '98

Shearer or Kane? Adams or Stones? Seaman or Pickford? Hoddle or Southgate?

As England prepare to face Tunisia at this summer's World Cup, what are your memories of when the sides met at France 98? Did you miss a day of school to see Shearer and co in action in Marseille? Or have you never seen the game in full before?

Could you barely believe your eyes when Germany put seven (SEVEN) goals past Brazil on their own turf just four years ago?

In the build-up to this summer's showpiece in Russia, BBC Sport takes you back to some classic moments in our World Cup Rewind series.

You can watch two matches in full, including build-up and analysis from greats such as Des Lynam, Jimmy Hill, Alan Hansen and David Ginola, and follow and interact with 'as live' text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

The matches will be streamed on the BBC Sport website and app so you can follow the action wherever you are.

England v Tunisia 1998 - 7 June, 12:00 BST

England's first World Cup match in eight years saw Glenn Hoddle in charge of an exciting team. Will his decision to leave out young superstars in the making Michael Owen and David Beckham backfire? Why on earth would he leave Paul Gascoigne out of the squad altogether?!

Barry Davies is behind the mic in sunny Marseille. Watch from noon to see how England fare against Tunisia, who they will meet again in Volgograd on 18 June this year, live on the BBC.

Current boss Gareth Southgate played the full 90 minutes in defence.

Will Glenn Hoddle pay for not picking Beckham and Owen?

Brazil v Germany - 13 June, 12:00 BST

How will Brazil fare without Neymar?

Hosts Brazil have made it to the semi-finals of their own World Cup but will be without injured talisman Neymar for this match against Germany, who were on a relative drought having not won the tournament since 1990.

Will the fervent atmosphere of Belo Horizonte inspire a home win? Or will Miroslav Klose, chasing the all-time World Cup goalscoring record, lead Germany to a famous victory?

Watch online from noon to find out and get your World Cup fix just over 24 hours before this year's event kicks off in Moscow.