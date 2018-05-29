Ross Fitzsimons: Notts County goalkeeper signs new two-year deal

Ross Fitzsimons
Ross Fitzsimons was sent off for striking Crawley opponent Mark Connolly - his last appearance of last season

Goalkeeper Ross Fitzsimons has signed a new two-year deal at Notts County, while centre-back Pierce Bird has also committed to the same length contract.

Fitzsimons, 24, made 21 appearances for the Magpies last season before a suspension for a red card against Crawley saw him ousted by Adam Collin.

Collin was among 11 players released after the play-off defeat by Coventry.

"I think we've seen little glimpses of what we're capable of," Fitzsimons told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"We've definitely got the potential to hopefully go in the same direction next year.

"My aim now is to come back in the new season and try and get that number-one shirt."

Bird, 19, spent time on loan to Alfreton and Leek last season.

