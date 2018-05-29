BBC Sport - Friendlies a huge test for NI - McLaughlin and Evans
Friendlies a huge test for NI - McLaughlin and Evans
Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland's Conor McLaughlin and Jonny Evans believe the upcoming friendlies against Panama and Costa Rica will be a great test for the squad.
Both defenders insist the Central America tour will provide a major opportunity for the young players included in Michael O'Neill's panel.
O'Neill could hand out five debuts for Wednesday's match against Panama (kick-off 02:00 BST), with Irish League winger Gavin Whyte in line for a first senior game along with Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Shayne Lavery, Jordan Thompson and Conor Hazard.
