Friendlies a huge test for NI - McLaughlin and Evans

Northern Ireland's Conor McLaughlin and Jonny Evans believe the upcoming friendlies against Panama and Costa Rica will be a great test for the squad.

Both defenders insist the Central America tour will provide a major opportunity for the young players included in Michael O'Neill's panel.

O'Neill could hand out five debuts for Wednesday's match against Panama (kick-off 02:00 BST), with Irish League winger Gavin Whyte in line for a first senior game along with Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Shayne Lavery, Jordan Thompson and Conor Hazard.

