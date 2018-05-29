Ray McKinnon: Greenock Morton set to appoint former Dundee United boss

Ray McKinnon won 37 of his 72 games in charge of Dundee United

Greenock Morton are expected to announce Ray McKinnon as their new manager on Wednesday.

McKinnon, 47, left the Dundee United manager's job in October and previously had spells in charge of Raith Rovers and Brechin City.

He led both Rovers and United into the Scottish Premiership play-offs but could not get either side promoted.

Jim Duffy, 59, parted with Morton at the end of the season, with the side finishing seventh in the Championship.

Duffy guided Morton to the Premiership play-off quarter-finals in season 2016-17, when they lost on aggregate to McKinnon's United.

The Tangerines would go on to reach the final but lost narrowly to Hamilton Academical and McKinnon was sacked when United were fourth in this season's Championship, five points behind leaders St Mirren.

As a player, McKinnon played in his native Scotland as well as in England and Northern Ireland, including spells at United, Aberdeen and Nottingham Forest.

His first games in charge of Morton will be the Cappielow club's Scottish League Cup first-round group games against Albion Rovers, Ayr United, Partick Thistle and Stenhousemuir in July.