Jack Hindle & Astley Mulholland: Barrow sign Colwyn Bay forward duo

Barrow have made three additions to the squad this offseason

Barrow have signed forwards Jack Hindle and Astley Mulholland from Northern Premier League side Colwyn Bay for the forthcoming season.

Hindle, 24, scored 13 goals and assisted another 21 in his 42 appearances for the Bay following a summer move from Radcliffe Borough.

Former FC United forward Mulholland, 30, was Colwyn Bay's leading scorer in 2017-18 with 18 goals.

The pair join defender Josh Granite as new arrivals at Holker Street.