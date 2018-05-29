Ben Davies: Spurs defender hails Wales' youthful approach

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Mexico 0-0 Wales

Defender Ben Davies says manager Ryan Giggs' faith in the youngsters paid off in Wales' friendly against Mexico.

Without many key players a youthful Wales side held Mexico to a creditable 0-0 draw in Pasadena.

Brentford's Chris Mepham was handed a first start while George Thomas, 21, and 18-year-old Matt Smith made their debuts off the bench.

"The manager has put faith in people that have done well on the training pitch and that's right," Davies said.

"We had two new players make their debuts and they deserve it after the week we've had training."

Tottenham's Davies, who won his 39th cap against Mexico, praised 20-year-old Mepham who started alongside captain Ashley Williams in the centre of defence.

Williams was forced off with a rib injury during the first half and was replaced by Tom Lockyer of Bristol Rovers but Davies was pleased with the defensive efforts.

"The boys that came in did excellently and it's something to build on," Davies added.

"He [Mepham] had a great game and deserved to start, the way he's been training and the same with Tom Lockyer when he came in.

"People will say there's a lack of experience there but it doesn't matter when you show the quality he's done.

"We worked hard enough not to let them score. I thought we did well."

Liverpool's 21-year-old Harry Wilson won his fourth cap, while Connor Roberts and David Brooks featured as second half substitutes at the Rose Bowl.

Midfielder Joe Ledley said the game will be good experience for Wales' youngsters ahead of the Nations League, which begins against the Republic of Ireland in September.

"It's great to see them come through and hopefully they can get many more caps to come," said Derby 's Ledley, who was 18 when he made his senior Wales debut under John Toshack in 2005.

"It's a good mixture here with youngsters coming through and a lot of experienced players, so hopefully we'll see that in the next campaign."