BBC Sport - Morocco bid chief: 'We wouldn't bid if we weren't 200% convinced we can deliver'

Morocco is the 'perfect country' to host the 2026 World Cup

The chief executive of Morocco's 2026 World Cup bid, Hicham El Amrani, says Morocco is the "perfect country" to host the World Cup in 2026.

READ MORE: Morocco World Cup bid 'best for Europe'

Top videos

Video

Morocco is the 'perfect country' to host the 2026 World Cup

Video

Warriors beat Rockets to win Western conference title

Video

World Cup countdown: Narey's amazing goal v Brazil - 1982

Video

Highlights: Mexico 0-0 Wales

Video

Player's epic journey pays off at French Open

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Watch: James inspires Cavs to Eastern Conference title

Audio

5 live Sport

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

World Cup countdown: Houghton's heroics - 1994

Video

'Easy' decision to play for Scotland - McTominay

Video

Watch: Klopp joins fans' defiant song after final defeat

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugby

Aspire Active Camps
Rugby

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired