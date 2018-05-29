Lee Trundle: Former Swansea and Wrexham striker joins Haverfordwest

From the section

Lee Trundle is an ambassador for former club Swansea City, where he spent two spells as a player

Former Swansea City and Wrexham striker Lee Trundle has joined Welsh League Division One side Haverfordwest County - at the age of 41.

Trundle scored 21 goals to help Llanelli Town win the Welsh League title and secure promotion to the Welsh Premier League.

But the ex-Bristol City and Leeds United player has left the Stebonheath Park club.

Trundle has cited work commitments and travelling for leaving Llanelli.

"Lee will bring experience from which many of our talented local youngsters will greatly benefit," Haverfordwest said in a statement.