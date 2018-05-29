Maren Mjelde: Chelsea FC Women midfielder signs new three-year contract

Maren Mjelde has 122 caps for Norway

Chelsea FC Women midfielder Maren Mjelde has signed a new three-year deal with the 2017-18 double winners.

The 28-year-old Norway captain joined the Blues in January 2017 and scored six goals in 24 games for the Women's Super League 1 champions and Women's FA Cup winners.

"It's a really big commitment," Mjelde told the club website.

"We've already won three trophies, which is more than I've won in my entire life."

