Maren Mjelde: Chelsea FC Women midfielder signs new three-year contract

Maren Mjelde
Maren Mjelde has 122 caps for Norway

Chelsea FC Women midfielder Maren Mjelde has signed a new three-year deal with the 2017-18 double winners.

The 28-year-old Norway captain joined the Blues in January 2017 and scored six goals in 24 games for the Women's Super League 1 champions and Women's FA Cup winners.

"It's a really big commitment," Mjelde told the club website.

"We've already won three trophies, which is more than I've won in my entire life."

You can now add WSL 1 notifications for line-ups, goals, kick-off, half-time and results in the BBC Sport app. Visit this page to find out how to sign-up.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired