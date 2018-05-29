Luke Young: Torquay United midfielder signs for Wrexham

Luke Young joined Torquay United from Plymouth Argyle in June 2014

Torquay United midfielder Luke Young has joined Wrexham on a two-year contract.

The 25-year-old is Sam Ricketts' first signing since the former Wales defender was appointed Wrexham manager in May.

Young rejected the offer of a new contract at Torquay, who were relegated to the National League South at the end of the 2017-18 season.

"I'm really looking forward to it," said former Plymouth Argyle player Young of his move to the Racecourse.

Ricketts said: "He's made that commitment to move from Torquay to Wrexham and that is the type of players I want.

"I have said from day one that I want quality players and Luke is one of them."