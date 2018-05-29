Livingston manager David Hopkin ponders future amid rival interest

David Hopkin has led Livingston to successive promotions

David Hopkin has told Livingston he is being pursued by potential new employers as the promoted club made him an offer to extend his stay as manager.

Newspaper stories have linked the 47-year-old with St Mirren, Shrewsbury Town, Carlisle Utd and Greenock Morton.

"David has been open and honest with the board and verified that he has had other interest," Livingston said.

"A budget and offer have been put to him today. We are very hopeful that he will see his future at Livingston FC."

Former Scotland midfielder Hopkin, who had a spell as Morton caretaker in 2013, could not prevent Livingston being relegation after taking charge in December 2015.

But he has led the West Lothian to successive promotions and they return to the top flight after finishing runners-up to St Mirren and winning a play-off against Partick Thistle.

The former Morton, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Leeds United and Bradford City midfielder is out of contract and will consider his future while on holiday.

"The club has held talks with David with a view to retaining him as manager and building on the remarkable success we have enjoyed during his time here," Livingston said in a website statement.

Josh Mullin is staying in the Championship with relegated Ross County instead of going up with Livingston

"He heads off on holiday on Wednesday and will use that time to reflect and come to a decision on his future."

St Mirren are seeking a replacement for Jack Ross, who has taken charge of Sunderland, Shrewsbury manager Paul Hurst has been given permission to speak to Ipswich Town, while Morton sacked Jim Duffy after their failure to reach the Premiership play-offs.

Midfielder Josh Mullin, who spent two seasons at Almondvale after joining from Albion Rovers and played 41 times last season, decided this week to switch to Ross County, who have swapped places with Livingston after their relegation.

However, Livingston stressed: "The transfer window is closed until 10 June, so the board is comfortable in giving David this time.

"We are hopeful that the offer will encourage him to remain with the club and take us forward in the Premiership.

"The club will continue to push on with pre-season schedule and our player recruitment with the help of the coaching staff at the club."