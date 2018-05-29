Josh Mullin leaves Livingston for Ross County

Josh Mullin scored in the play-off semi-final win over Dundee United

Josh Mullin has chosen another season in the Scottish Championship with relegated Ross County instead of staying with promoted Livingston.

The 25-year-old midfielder enjoyed two successive promotions with Livi, who defeated Partick Thistle in the Premiership play-off final.

All of the promotion-winning squad were offered new contracts.

But Mullin has joined County, who finished bottom of the top flight, on a two-year deal.

Delighted County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell said: "He is energetic and versatile and will give us great options in midfield.

"He has been making really good progress in his career recently and we think he will continue to do so in Dingwall."

Mullin began his career with East Stirlingshire and dropped down to the juniors with Pollok and Kilbirnie Ladeside before joining Albion Rovers in 2014.

He joined Livingston two years later and has played 88 times, scoring nine goals, four of them in 41 appearances last season.

His departure came as Livi admitted that manager David Hopkin was taking time to decide his own future after being offered a new contract.

"The transfer window is closed until 10 June, so the board is comfortable in giving David this time," said a website statement.

"We are hopeful that the offer will encourage him to remain with the club and take us forward in the Premiership."

Shrewsbury Town chief executive Brian Caldwell told BBC Shropshire that Hopkin could be a candidate for their manager's job should Paul Hurst complete his expected move to Ipswich Town.