BBC Sport NI website to stream Costa Rica v N Ireland live

BBC coverage

How to follow: Live video coverage of Costa Rica v NI from 18:50 BST on Sunday on the BBC Sport website, BBC Sport website app and Connected TVs; Highlights of Panama v NI on the website on Wednesday morning

The BBC Sport NI website is to provide live video coverage of Northern Ireland against Costa Rica in a friendly in San Jose on Sunday 3 June (19:00 BST).

The game will be the second of the squad's fixtures in their Central America tour, with Panama first up for Michael O'Neill's men on Wednesday (02:00 BST).

Highlights of that game can be seen on the BBC website on Wednesday morning.

Extended highlights will be shown at half-time in the Costa Rica game.

Coverage of Sunday's game with Costa Rica will begin approximately 10 minutes before kick-off.

Michael McNamee will provide commentary, with John O'Neill on expert analysis.

The matches are being used as preparation for Northern Ireland's Uefa Nations League games against Austria and Bosnia-Herzegovina in the autumn and also next year's Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Both Panama and Costa Rica will compete in the World Cup in Russia in June and July.

O'Neill could hand out five debuts against Panama as Irish League striker Gavin Whyte is in line for a first senior game along with Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Shayne Lavery, Jordan Thompson and Conor Hazard.