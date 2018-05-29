USA 3-0 Bolivia

Match ends, USA 3, Bolivia 0.
Timothy Weah - the son of former AC Milan and Liberia striker George - scored on his full international debut as USA beat Bolivia 3-0 on Monday.
Weah, 18, who was born in New York, struck 59 minutes into the friendly at Philadelphia's Talen Energy Stadium.
The Paris St-Germain forward and Josh Sargent, another Europe-based teen, were two of several new faces selected by caretaker coach Dave Sarachan.
Sargent, 18, made it 2-0 after Walker Zimmerman gave the US a half-time lead.
Weah, who has played three league games for PSG, previously represented the US in the Under-17 World Cup and made his senior debut as a late substitute during a friendly win over Paraguay in March.
His goal came seven minutes after Sargent, who is yet to make his professional debut for German side Werder Bremen, pounced on a blunder by Bolivia goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra to score on his international debut.
Earlier, centre-back Zimmerman, 25, headed the US into a 37th-minute lead, powering in his first international goal from a Joe Corona corner.
Everton's 20-year-old defender Antonee Robinson, who has an American father, also made his US debut in a starting line-up with an average age of 22 years and 160 days.
Sarachan replaced Bruce Arena in October, after the US failed to qualify for the World Cup.
Line-ups
USA
- 22Bono
- 15LichajSubstituted forOlosundeat 74'minutes
- 4Zimmerman
- 14Palmer-Brown
- 17Robinson
- 6McKennieBooked at 65mins
- 11WeahSubstituted forGreenat 61'minutes
- 8CoronaBooked at 56minsSubstituted forParksat 61'minutes
- 10PulisicSubstituted forVillafañaat 89'minutes
- 23RubinSubstituted forGoochat 73'minutes
- 13SargentSubstituted forNovakovichat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Hamid
- 2Olosunde
- 3Miazga
- 5Carter-Vickers
- 9Novakovich
- 16Green
- 19Villafaña
- 20Gooch
- 25Parks
Bolivia
- 23ViscarraSubstituted forLampeat 45'minutes
- 2Añez
- 4Haquín
- 16Raldes
- 3BaldomarSubstituted forSagredoat 32'minutes
- 20SánchezSubstituted forVacaat 66'minutes
- 10SaucedoBooked at 49mins
- 6BejaranoSubstituted forMayguaat 79'minutes
- 17RiberaSubstituted forRodríguezat 77'minutes
- 7Alí
- 18Vargas CastilloSubstituted forMirandaat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Lampe
- 5Olguín
- 8Maygua
- 9Vaca
- 11Miranda
- 12Cornejo
- 13Rodríguez
- 14Pérez
- 15Vargas García
- 19Soleto
- 21Quiroga
- 22Sagredo
- 24Borda
- 25Moruno
- Referee:
- Oshane Nation
- Attendance:
- 11,882
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away0
- Corners
- Home12
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, USA 3, Bolivia 0.
Attempt blocked. Rodrigo Rodríguez (Bolivia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Walker Zimmerman (USA).
Luis Alí (Bolivia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Keaton Parks (USA).
Ronald Raldes (Bolivia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, USA. Conceded by José Sagredo.
Attempt saved. Lynden Gooch (USA) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Lynden Gooch (USA) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jorge Villafaña with a cross.
Attempt missed. Andrija Novakovich (USA) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Julian Green with a cross following a corner.
Corner, USA. Conceded by Ronald Raldes.
Attempt missed. Lynden Gooch (USA) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Andrija Novakovich.
Attempt saved. Julian Green (USA) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jorge Villafaña.
Substitution
Substitution, USA. Jorge Villafaña replaces Christian Pulisic.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Christian Pulisic (USA) because of an injury.
Offside, USA. Julian Green tries a through ball, but Andrija Novakovich is caught offside.
Corner, Bolivia. Conceded by Weston McKennie.
Attempt blocked. Luis Alí (Bolivia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Miranda.
Attempt missed. Keaton Parks (USA) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lynden Gooch.
Foul by Andrija Novakovich (USA).
Carlos Añez (Bolivia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Bolivia. Conceded by Walker Zimmerman.
Attempt blocked. Rodrigo Rodríguez (Bolivia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leonardo Vaca.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolivia. Leandro Maygua replaces Danny Bejarano.
Foul by Keaton Parks (USA).
Ronald Raldes (Bolivia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolivia. Rodrigo Rodríguez replaces Alexis Ribera.
Attempt missed. Ronald Raldes (Bolivia) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Fernando Saucedo with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Bolivia. Conceded by Antonee Robinson.
Corner, USA. Conceded by Luis Haquín.
Foul by Walker Zimmerman (USA).
Ronald Raldes (Bolivia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, USA. Matthew Olosunde replaces Eric Lichaj.
Substitution
Substitution, USA. Lynden Gooch replaces Rubio Rubin.
Corner, USA. Conceded by Ronald Raldes.
Attempt saved. Keaton Parks (USA) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrija Novakovich.
Foul by Antonee Robinson (USA).
Alexis Ribera (Bolivia) wins a free kick on the right wing.